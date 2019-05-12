|
|
Vivian Drake
GREAT FALLS - Vivian Ann Drake, a wonderful servant of God, was born June 20, 1930 in Larimore, North Dakota to Ben and Lillian McCabe, and passed away at her home surrounded by her family on May 8, 2019.
Vivian graduated from Larimore High School and University of North Dakota at Grand Forks with a degree in Social Work. After five and a half years working in the field, she retired and married her loving husband, George Drake, on September 1, 1956 in St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Larimore, ND. Together they raised seven children, and they had one son, John, who passed shortly after birth. Vivian most enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren camping, enjoying their cabin and family get-togethers, and spending time with her husband, George. Vivian volunteered at St. Gerard's and Holy Spirit Catholic Churches, and for a time at St. Vincent DePaul. George and Vivian also served on St. Gerard's Marriage Encounter Team. She earned the Mother of the Year Award at St. Gerard's in 1993. She had 11 years active in Girl Scouting as an Assistant Leader and was awarded the Mother Elizabeth Ann Seaton Award. She handmade over 10,000 rosaries that were dedicated to missions, service men, and churches worldwide. Vivian went on a mission to Costa Rica with George and their daughter, Teri, to help build a church. She felt her most precious gifts were her faith, her children, grandchildren, and friends. George and Vivian were so proud of each of their children, and that each is a college graduate.
Vivian is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, George; their 7 children, Kevin (Carol) Drake and their sons, Chris (Allison) and their children, Sidney and Kian and Dustin (Kendra) and their children, Kellum and baby Drake; Teri Drake; Beth (Bob) Naert and their children, Jesse, Cole (Faith), and their children Cam and Annie; Tim (Kathie) Drake, and their daughters, Jenni and Jessica; Diane (Dan) Wilkins and their daughter, Grace; Linda (Dean) Erickson and their daughters, Matty, Rylee and Shayna; Jennie (Bill) Thomas and their son, Gabe. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lillian McCabe; brothers, Harry, Daniel, Gerald, Robert; sisters, Isabel and Genevieve; and Vivian and George's son, John.
Visitation is May 16th 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Schnider Funeral Home. The vigil service is May 16th at 7:00 pm and the funeral liturgy is May 17th at 10:00 am, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Spirit School and Church or St. Vincent DePaul.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 12, 2019