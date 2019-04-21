Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Chapel
Billings, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Dale Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

W. Dale Adams Obituary
W. Dale Adams

Park City - Wesley "Dale" Adams 67 of Park City and formerly of Belt passed away on March 18th after a five-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Dale's request, was for a celebration of life "when the snow is gone and the grass is green", that Celebration will be Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2:00 p. m. in Faith Chapel in Billings. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers friends are asked to make donations to the pancreatic cancer society or the and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.