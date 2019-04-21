|
|
W. Dale Adams
Park City - Wesley "Dale" Adams 67 of Park City and formerly of Belt passed away on March 18th after a five-month battle against pancreatic cancer. Dale's request, was for a celebration of life "when the snow is gone and the grass is green", that Celebration will be Saturday, May 11th, 2019 at 2:00 p. m. in Faith Chapel in Billings. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers friends are asked to make donations to the pancreatic cancer society or the and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019