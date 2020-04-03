|
|
Wade Russell Gehl
Great Falls - It is with tremendous grief that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, father, grandpa, brother and loyal friend, Wade Gehl, 59, of Great Falls. Taken too soon from a heart attack, he will be forever in our hearts. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Born in Havre, MT on February 15, 1961 to William and Rose (White) Gehl, Wade's family moved around quite a lot, owing to his father's job. William Gehl worked as a missile mechanic on the Minute Man Missile projects that took them to Washington, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming before moving back to Montana in 1976. Wade began many close friendships throughout his childhood that he maintained throughout his life. Wade graduated from CM Russell High School in 1979 and attended MSU where he earned a BS in Business Finance. He moved to California after graduation and worked as a recruiter for Universal Technical Institute then as an insurance agent with New York Life. He moved back to Great Falls where he became a mortgage lender for the next 18 years. In 2011 he obtained his real estate license and began a career as a Realtor at Montana Realty until his untimely passing. Throughout his career, Wade received many awards and accolades in the field of finance. He was most proud that he was able to help hundreds of people in the Great Falls community achieve home ownership.
Wade had several hobbies and talents. He was a self-taught guitarist who didn't take the time to read music, he just played. He loved and had a talent for sports. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball (pitcher in little league), basketball, football (quarterback) and track & field (high jump) -junior high and high school. As an adult, he loved golf and was very proud of his two hole-in-ones. He was forever an MSU Bobcat and a Green Bay Packers fan and even got to see a home game of his favorite team at Lambeau Field. Chairman of the Danny Berg Memorial Annual Christmas Dinner, every year he helped to fulfill the founder's mission that "Nobody should have to spend Christmas alone". Wade spent countless hours fundraising and organizing volunteers, as well as working on the front lines as a cook, server, and meal deliverer. Through his leadership, the exceptional efforts of volunteers and the charity of local businesses the dinner served 600 warm meals to our community last year.
Above all, Wade cherished his family and friends. He was a people person who loved to spread smiles and laughter. He cared enough to look you in the eye, shake your hand, and listen to your story. He was a loyal son, a loving big brother, a wonderful father, and the best grandpa. We are all better for having known and loved him.
Of Wade's many successes, his greatest personal achievement was sobriety. In his last year, with the help of many friends, he lived with peace and serenity from addiction to alcohol. Fitting with his compassionate spirit, Wade had thoughts of pursuing a second career as an addiction counselor.
Survivors include his mother, Rose Gehl and stepfather, Bill Pena; daughter, Britta Lee (Dan) Vasichek; son, Tanner Jacobson; sister, Shannon Gehl (Kevin) Sukut; brothers, Tom Gehl and Warren (Clara Sprague) Gehl; grandchildren, Jasper, Zephyr and Sila Vasichek; nieces and nephews, Codey (Lacey) McDonald, Nicole (Paris Bread) McDonald, Thomas Jr. Gehl, Jessika (Jeremy) McDaniel, Kolby and Kaden Sukut, Derek (Jennifer) Sprague, ex-wife and friend Robin Miller, step mother Dora Gehl, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, 13 stepsisters and brothers and many dear friends.
Those who have preceded Wade in death include his father, William "Bill" Gehl; grandparents, Lester and Edna Gehl, Herb and Iris White; grandson, Jack Dixon; and his best friend, Dennis Secord.
Donations may be made to the Go Fund Me account "Wade Gehl Memorial" to benefit the Danny Berg Memorial Christmas Dinner.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020