Wade S. Williams
Simms - Wade Steven Williams, a friend to all, died of natural causes at his home in Simms, MT on May 20, 2020 at the age of 49. A Memorial Service will be held this Friday, June 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sun River Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. A Reception at the Sun River Lions Club in Simms, located on Main St., will follow.
Wade's parents are Charlie Williams and Audrey Williams (Arps). A life-long resident of Simms, he graduated from Simms High School in 1990.
Williams enjoyed woodworking, photography, visiting on his ATV and mowing his friend's lawns. He crafted hiking staffs out of diamond willow that he hand-selected in the Sun River Valley. A gifted amateur photographer, Williams took a variety of pictures of the Sun River Valley in all seasons. His eclectic taste in music included rock & roll, old and new country, with some of his favorite songs being "Jingle, Jangle, Jingle" by Tex Ritter, "These Boots Were Made For Walking" by Nancy Sinatra, and "Wolf Creek Pass" by CW McCall.
His hallmark was friendship. Whether you first met Wade or saw him after two days or four years, he would greet you with a smile and an offered handshake.
Facebook was one of the venues he used to share his photography and music.
On his Facebook page, one person wrote, "To little Wade, you always had a smile on your face, always took the time to talk and visit with everyone. Your pictures of the Sun River Valley are stunning…. a gift you have left for all of us. Simms will never be the same without you. I know God has a special place in heaven for people with as pure of heart as yours."
Another person wrote, "Wade Williams, I will never forget your kindness and gift of gab. You made me feel very welcome when I came to Simms…I know you are in heaven, with your kind heart and compassion for people; you probably got moved to the front. Keep watching over us."
One of his friends commented, "To a buddy of mine who always had a smile on his face and like a little brother to me; to a friend who knew every classic "rock & roll" and country song ever recorded…. to a friend who loved to mow lawns and took pride in his pressure washer. To a pal who loved riding his ATV and going to Griz football games. To the best photographer that took the best scenic pictures with his Ipad. Wade, you will be sorely missed!"
He is survived by his father, Charlie Williams; brother, Jeff Williams, both of Simms, MT; and by his sister, Wende Carroll of Augusta, MT.
Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.