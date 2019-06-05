|
Wade Thomas Simonson
Great Falls - Wade passed away from a courageous battle with cancer on May 30th, 2019. He was born February 7th, 1965 in Warren Minnesota to Marge and Jerome Simonson.
The family moved to Power, MT October 12th, 1970. Wade attended Power school and graduated in 1983. He then attended Montana State University- Northern in Havre, MT.
Wade was quite the athlete, continuing to play in tournaments through his adult years. He enjoyed watching sports and of course stayed a devoted "Miami Dolphins" fan through his life.
He married and divorced his first wife, they had 2 sons. Landon and Paris Simonson.
Wade was a lineman/foreman for Red Rock Power. He met his wife Sabrinna in Havre, MT and they had 1 daughter together, Blake Simonson. He worked for various power companies in Georgia, Utah, Colorado, and California. One of his greatest achievements was passing all the tests to get his yellow ticket to become a "Journeyman lineman."
He is surivived by his wife Sabrinna Simonson, sons Paris, Landon and daughter, Blake Simonson; Step-children he loved as his own, Clayton, Corissa, Walter, and Calvin White; Parents Marge and Jerome Simonson, Brothers Craig (Faye), Scott, and Steven (Cindy) Nieces, Nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by brother Darrin Simonson, Sister in law Rissa Simonson, Nephew Ryan DePratu, his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
His funeral will be Saturday, June 8th at St. Paul Lutheran church in Havre, MT, 1100 11th Avenue at 10:00 am.
Flowers contributions should be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Havre, MT.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 5, 2019