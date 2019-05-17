|
Wally A. Larson
Conrad - Wally Larson, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 14th, 2019.
Wally was born July 23, 1931 in Bismarck, ND, to Clarion and Beth Larson. Wally graduated from Bismarck High School and attended Bismarck Jr College briefly before attending Minot State University where he received a degree in Music Education. His graduate studies were completed at the University of Montana.
Wally met his wife, Carol, while in college and they got married two weeks after graduating and have celebrated 62 years of marriage. Wally and Carol started their teaching careers in North Dakota. Wally taught band in Watford City, ND and Havre, before moving to Conrad where he was the band and choir Director from 1963 to 1985.
Wally was born into a musical family and was involved with music in one form or another from grade school until he was 80 where he played the tuba in the Winds of Montana, which is a statewide symphonic band for many years. During both high school and college Wally belonged to dance bands and he had many great stories of traveling the North Dakota back roads playing for wedding dances where the guests would throw cash into a hat keeping the band playing until dawn. He was also in the Army National Guard for 9 years.
Wally was a past member of several music associations, past member of the Jaycees, Elks Lodge and the Moose. He was a member of the Lions Club for 50 years where he served as President, Whoop Up Chairman, and was the Grand Marshall for Whoop Up in 2000. Wally directed the Lutheran Church choir for 14 years, he did part time work for the city of Conrad, and was a Real Estate Agent after he retired from teaching.
Wally loved hunting and each fall he and his son John spent many cold mornings enjoying each other, occasionally getting a deer, and doing something they both loved. The last time Wally and John hunted together was in 2018 where they got a deer. Wally had such a skip in his step that week, as he always did when he and John spent time together in the fields of Montana. Wally also loved camping, fishing and golfing with his buddies. After retirement Wally and Carol shared many interests together, and had great visits to Seattle to see their kids John and Juli and their 5 grandchildren. Wally loved his "grandboys" and enjoyed watching them grow. His love of music rubbed off on all them in one way or another whether it was listening or playing.
Wally is survived by his wife, Carol; son, John Larson (Mary); daughter, Juli Coburn (Geoff); grandboys, Jon Larson of Ellensburg, WA , Max Larson of Kenmore, WA, Fletcher Coburn, Buckley Coburn and Truman Coburn all of Seattle, WA; brother, Phillip Larson of La Jolla, CA and Richard Larson of Billings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned in Conrad at a later date this summer, and memorials can be sent to the Conrad Scholarship Fund or the Moose Lodge of Conrad, MT.
Condolences can be made to Wally's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 17, 2019