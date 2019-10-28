|
Walter D. Roedel
Sunnyside, WA - Walter D. Roedel, 78, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1941 in Great Falls, Montana the son of Herman and Lois (Davis) Roedel. Walter graduated from Central Catholic High School in Great Falls, Montana in 1959. Following high school, Walter joined the Air National Guard at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He completed his education with two years of college in Great Falls, Montana. Walter married Cheryl Schichter later divorcing and marrying Merianne Sabo on July 3, 1965. He began his working career with GT Grain & Feed in Great Falls Montana and various other jobs before starting work with Airline Cable Company burying underground phone cable, in 1978 with his family moved to Pasco Washington to work for Higley Excavating and a year later moved to Sunnyside Washington to become the Foreman of Higley Excavating and later Evergreen Utilities who contracted for United Telephone/Sprint. 1995 earned the Golden Shovel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Business Practices and Procedures for Underground Excavation Communication/Coordination/Cooperation. Retired in 2000 and moved back to Alder MT and in 2017 Dad moved back to Sunnyside WA to be close to his children after his wife Merianne passed away. In Walter's spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golf and cherished time spent with his family.
Walter is survived by his children, Tammy Jennings (Jerry), Charla Graff (Curtis), Dennis Roedel (Heidi) and Audra Means (Todd). Grandchildren, April Hood, Mickey Davis (Andrea), Jesica Dawsey (Kolin), Chance Graff and Fiancé, McKenzie Benjert. Ryan, Matthew and Taylor Roedel, Jackiy Roedel and Shelby Barrett, great grandchildren Paisley and Briley Hood, Hunter Davis, Ace, Axl and Arya Dawsey and Leo Sanchez. He is also survived by brother, Dwayne Roedel and sister-in-law, Sandy Huttinger, brother-in-law, Billy Sabo and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Lois Roedel, wife of 50 years Merianne Roedel, father-in-law, Mike Sabo and sister-in-law, Judy Roedel.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, WA. Graveside Interment Service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 with Military Honors at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Belt, Montana. Those wishing to sign Walter's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2019