1/1
Walter Homer Savoy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Homer Savoy

Fort Shaw - Walter Homer Savoy of Fort Shaw passed away on August 16, 2020, at the age of 89. A graveside service will take place at St. Peters Mission Cemetery west of Cascade on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Walter was born in Great Falls, Montana, on November 5, 1930, to Arthur and Ruby (O'Neill) Savoy. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1949 and attended Carroll College. Walter worked on the section gang for Great Northern Railway when he was 16. He then went to work for Anaconda Copper Mining for a year. He then worked on the family ranch west of Cascade until he was 24 years old. At that time, he traveled to California where he painted for two years. He returned to Montana where he met his wife at a New Year's party in Cascade. They married shortly thereafter.

Walter then went to work at the Great Falls Tribune as a pressman. For 20 years, he worked nights at the Tribune, and worked on the farm in Fort Shaw during the day. He was a driven, hardworking man. He retired from the Tribune and devoted the rest of his life to his passion, farming and ranching. When not too busy with that, he would enjoy mining shot rock out of Shaw Butte. He also ran for the Montana state senate. Somehow, during this time, he managed to raise five children.

Walter is survived by his wife, Barbara (Friesen) Savoy; brother, George A. Savoy; sister, Helen Johnson; daughter, Sandra Ann Quinn; sons, Dennis "Jim" Savoy, George J. Savoy, Matthew S. Savoy, and Edward A. Savoy; and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine; and parents, Arthur and Ruby.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Peters Mission Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved