Walter Homer Savoy
Fort Shaw - Walter Homer Savoy of Fort Shaw passed away on August 16, 2020, at the age of 89. A graveside service will take place at St. Peters Mission Cemetery west of Cascade on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.
Walter was born in Great Falls, Montana, on November 5, 1930, to Arthur and Ruby (O'Neill) Savoy. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1949 and attended Carroll College. Walter worked on the section gang for Great Northern Railway when he was 16. He then went to work for Anaconda Copper Mining for a year. He then worked on the family ranch west of Cascade until he was 24 years old. At that time, he traveled to California where he painted for two years. He returned to Montana where he met his wife at a New Year's party in Cascade. They married shortly thereafter.
Walter then went to work at the Great Falls Tribune as a pressman. For 20 years, he worked nights at the Tribune, and worked on the farm in Fort Shaw during the day. He was a driven, hardworking man. He retired from the Tribune and devoted the rest of his life to his passion, farming and ranching. When not too busy with that, he would enjoy mining shot rock out of Shaw Butte. He also ran for the Montana state senate. Somehow, during this time, he managed to raise five children.
Walter is survived by his wife, Barbara (Friesen) Savoy; brother, George A. Savoy; sister, Helen Johnson; daughter, Sandra Ann Quinn; sons, Dennis "Jim" Savoy, George J. Savoy, Matthew S. Savoy, and Edward A. Savoy; and numerous grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Josephine; and parents, Arthur and Ruby.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.