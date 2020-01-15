|
Walter J. Boumans
Valier - Walter J. Boumans, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020. Walter was born February 1, 1929 at his home east of Valier to Herman and Hubertine Boumans. He was raised and attended school in Valier until his freshman year when he returned to work on the family farm. He served in the Army during the Korean War as a lineman. After his service he returned to the family farm until his death.
Walter is survived by one sister, Phil Rossberg of Eden Prairie, MN; one sister-in-law, Glenna Boumans of Valier; one nephew and business partner, Ernie Boumans and his family, Margie and children, Will and Kristen, who he was like a grandfather to; and many nieces and nephews and their families throughout the US. He had one nephew who was his special prairie dog hunting partner, Gary Taylor of Missoula.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Hubertine Boumans; his sisters, Bert Senden, Antonette Graham, Mary Taylor, and Thersa Fitchen; brothers, Joe Boumans (Flo)and Herman Boumans, Jr.
There will be a celebration of life for Walter at later date in the Spring 2021.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020