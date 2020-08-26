Walter "Skip" Kropp



We regret to announce the passing of Walter "Skip" Kropp on August 8, 2020 due to glioblastoma multiform. He is survived by his two sons, Ramsey and Garrett, his grandchildren Rowan and Linaya, his sister Anne Halverson, and the mother of his children Debra Spear. Skip was predeceased by his parents and his brother Bill Kropp.



Skip Kropp was born to Garland and Margaret Kropp in Malta, Montana on March 12, 1947. Skip graduated from Malta High School and received a bachelor's degree in business from Western Montana College. After college he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served during the Vietnam War as a gunner's mate and assisted in the recovery of the Apollo 11 reentry vehicle and crew, achieving the rank of petty officer second class before the end of the conflict. After leaving the Navy Skip began a long career in heavy construction, working on the Trans-Alaskan Pipeline, aqueducts in the Central Arizona Project, and the Prudhoe Bay oilfield. For several years he co-owned an automotive parts store with his brother Bill in Cut Bank, Montana. He also worked as a logger and owned and operated the Deerlick Saloon in Martin City, Montana.



Skip was an avid outdoorsman and adventure seeker who hiked, hunted, camped, and fished wilderness from Arctic tundra to high desert mountains and tropical jungle, and who held a private pilot's license for several years. He was an expert at extreme road journeys, once driving from Fairbanks, AK to Tucson, AZ in a motorhome with his wife and two young children on board. He was a loving and strong father with a wealth of knowledge about frontier survival who was happiest spending time with family and friends in the woods with a fire, hunting with his sons, or traveling across the country. After his retirement he continued his adventure, once taking a date through 5 national parks in a single day. Skip was never content to live in one place for long, but spent his final years in Somers, MT; Cascade, MT; Great Falls, MT; Phoenix, AZ, and Idaho Falls, ID.



Family and friends will be interring Skip's ashes at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena Montana. A small service will be held at noon on August 28th.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store