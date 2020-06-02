Walter Lee Pearson
Fairfield - Walter Lee Pearson, age 76, passed away in his home on June 1st after living a good life.
Walter was born on the family homestead on the Greenfield bench on February 9, 1944 to Louis and Elva Pearson. He was the 8th child of 11, being privileged to be born into life-long friendships. Along with his siblings, cousins and neighbors, his childhood was always full of adventure.
Walter attended Fairfield High School, graduating in 1962. He went to Provo, Utah to attend a Vo-tech where he received a certificate in welding. Shortly thereafter, he left to serve a 2-year church mission in Australia. When he returned, he pursued and won the heart of Marilyn Hanson from Choteau. They were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the LDS Cardston Alberta temple on February 17th, 1966.
For 3 months, he resided in Texas for basic training in jet mechanics for the Air National Guard. For the remainder of his life, Greenfield Bench was his home. - where he and Marilyn raised 6 children. He farmed, ranched, milked cows, made and sold cheese, contracted shower units for forest fires, and made friends with everyone.
He served his family, fellowman, church, and community tirelessly - serving on the Greenfield School Board; following his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints faithfully -in the local ward Bishopric, on the Stake High Council, serving a church mission with his wife in New Zealand for 18 months; and many years as a youth leader and basketball coach - often known by the youth as "Uncle Walt"; and to his numerous nieces & nephews as their "best-looking" uncle.
Walter leaves a great legacy - a devotion to his family, generosity, the value of innumerable friendships, his unfaltering belief in his Savior, but most of all his immense love for his wife of 54 years.
Walter is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his children: Shane Pearson, Grant Pearson, Danielle Pearson-Reier, Diana (Keith) Giles, Tara (Johnny) Lytle, and Kaare (Heidi) Pearson; Son-in-law, Chris Reier; his 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; as well as 2 brothers, 3 sisters, 61 nieces & nephews; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his parent-in-laws, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Services will be held at the Family Homestead on the Greenfield Bench (560 HWY 431), Saturday, June 6th, 2020 at 11:00am.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
