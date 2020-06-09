Waylon Lee Mittens
Waylon Lee Mittens

Browning - Waylon Lee Mittens, 39, passed away in Browning on June 2. A rosary will be held in Browning at the Amelia Marceau residence on Tuesday, June 9 at 7:00 PM. Mass will be held Wednesday, June 10 at 2:00 PM at the Little Flower Parish in Browning.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
