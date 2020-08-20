Wayne Allen Dunning



Conrad - Wayne Allen Dunning, 79, died on August 15th, 2020 at his home in Conrad, MT. Wayne was born on October 31st, 1940, to Glenn and Helen Dunning in Fosston, MN.



Wayne grew up and attended school in Fosston, MN, before joining the Air Force. He was honorably discharged from the service while stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT. Wayne attended Auto and Diesel Mechanic school in Fargo, ND, before going to work for K's Auto in Choteau, MT. In 1978 Wayne started his career with the Montana Department of Transportation. His MDOT career began with a brief assignment in Dutton before stops at Rogers Pass and Sun River. In 1986 he returned to Dutton to become foreman, where he remained until a medical retirement in 1999.



In 1965, Wayne married Candace Stenson and had two children, Brady and Brian. Wayne and Candace later divorced. In 1984, Wayne met and married Susan Newcomb. Sue brought three children into the marriage: Rick, Amy, and Jay. Wayne adopted Jay, the youngest of the three. Wayne and Sue were married for 30 years until her death in 2014.



Wayne enjoyed fishing, attending local sporting events to watch his kids and grandkids, and tinkering on small engines. He was a past member of the Jaycee's and the Volunteer Fire Department.



Surviving Wayne are sons Brian (Sherri) Dunning of Tucson, AZ; Jay (Chantell) Dunning and children Alyeis, Jayenna, and Kaye of Conrad, MT; Rick (Amy) Nelson and children Andrew and Ashley of Burien, WA; and daughter Amy (Tony) Horner and children Kaiden and Mataya of Great Falls, MT. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Robert Ball of Fosston, MN, and many nieces and nephews.



Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and father, son Brady, wife Sue, brothers Robert and Dale, and sisters Betty Thompson, Bonnie Manston, Lois Ball, Joan Johnson, and Viola Conniff.



Wayne's ashes will be interred next to his wife Sue in the Dutton Cemetery on Saturday, September 5, at 1 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Dutton Swimming Pool Park.









