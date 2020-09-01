Wayne E. Helmbrecht
Helena and Great Falls - Wayne Eugene "Boomer" Helmbrecht, passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2020.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the Outdoor Picnic Pavilion at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.
Wayne was born in Helena, MT on December 1, 1953, to Arlen and Willia (Short) Helmbrecht. When he was a little boy, due to his mother's illness, he and his two younger brothers went to live with his aunt and uncle where they were lovingly raised by Ruby "Nanny" and Galen Helmbrecht. The family moved to Lewistown, MT and later to Harlowton, MT, where Wayne spent the majority of his childhood. When Wayne was a junior in high school, the family relocated back to Helena and he graduated with the Helena High School class of 1972.
Wayne married Sheri Sautter in 1973, and together they raised their four children, April, Brian, Shawn and Kelly. Wayne and Sheri later divorced. Later in life, Wayne met his "sweetheart," Cheryl Stimac Zeigler. They married in 1997, and he welcomed Tony into his family as one of his own. Wayne was able to spend the rest of his life with her.
Wayne worked for the Montana Power Company for nearly 20 years, before returning to school and receiving his Associates Degree from Helena College in 2002. He spent the remainder of his working years at the City of Helena Water Department, retiring in 2016.
After retirement, Wayne was able to devote more time to his second favorite passion, golf, his first being his family. He was a hard-core golfer. Golf was a sport he enjoyed with his kids, grandkids, and all of his life-long golfing buddies. He was a great golf teacher, coaching all of his kids in the backyard during their childhood. Wayne also converted many of his in-laws to the game of golf, one they all swore they would never play. He got his nickname "Boomer," because he could hit the ball harder and longer than most anyone else. He was known to be an excellent putter and won several "after" golf league putting contests with his Bill Roberts Golf Club league friends, usually when they were putting in the dark. Wayne was able to play leagues with his son, Brian, winning a golf tournament and playing at amazing golf courses together in Florida. He played in several state three man scrambles with April and Brian, winning their flight several times. One of his proudest golf moments was winning the Helena City Tournament in 1982, which was only surpassed when he made his first hole-in-one, after 53 years of playing in 2018, on hole number 8 at BRGC with a 7 iron. Wayne shared this news with pretty much everyone he knew.
He enjoyed going to his daughter, Kelly's concerts while she was growing up. He always looked for any opportunity to hear her sing. Later in life he treasured his trips to visit his son, Shawn and his family whenever he could. In addition to his family, Wayne's greatest joy in life, were his grandchildren. He loved and spoiled them whenever he could. The grandkid's best memories include fishing, golfing in his backyard, tea parties, many sleepovers, cribbage and card games, shopping trips to Good Samaritan, and even yard work with grandpa was a lot of fun (until they got older).
Little known to most is that Wayne also enjoyed growing out his beard every year to play the jolly old man in the red suit around Helena and Great Falls in December. Children seemed to recognize his gentle nature and not many left his side without whispering their gift list in his ear.
He was one of the kindest, big hearted, selfless people there were. He greeted everyone with a big "Wayne" grin and lots of conversation. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it, snow shoveling, moving, mowing, home repairs, and he never expected a thing in return. Wayne was a devoted caregiver to his mother and brothers. His kids and family know that we have big shoes to fill as he went above and beyond.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Cheryl; children, April (Kirk) Fife, Brian (Jennifer), Shawn (Kaely), Kelly (Shane) Alcock, and Anthony Zeigler; grandchildren, Taylor, Hayley, Monica, Ben, Caden, Brianna, Maicee, Drew, Shane Carter, and Kaylin and Silus; brother, George; mother-in-law, Marie Stimac; five great-grandchildren; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins; and several close friends that were like family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlen and Willia Helmbrecht and Ruby and Galen Helmbrecht Sr.; brothers, Galen Jr. and Jim; and father-in-law Olaf Stimac, Sr.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.