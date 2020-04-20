|
|
Wayne Forder
Highwood - On April 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, Wayne Forder swung into the saddle for his final and most glorious ride.
Wayne was born April 25, 1944, along with his twin brother, Dwayne. They were adopted by Conn R. and Rose Mary Forder in 1946, and moved to Waltham. Eight years later, Conna Ruth arrived and the family was complete. Wayne and Dwayne had fun being twins, they especially enjoyed telling stories of people mistaking one for the other. They also loved tormenting Conna, but only they were allowed to do so. He expressed his adoration and love through teasing and a good-natured ribbing.
After graduating from Highwood High School, he went to college at Montana State College in Bozeman and studied animal husbandry. He was a member of the Phi Sig fraternity where he made several lifelong friends.
After college, he moved back to the ranch to follow his passion. In 1970, he met Dorothy Randash, and they were married on October 23, 1971. From this union 3 children were born, Conn, Bret, and Tami.
Wayne was devoted to his family. He and Dorothy enjoyed taking their annual NFO trip to various cities around the US while getting to spend time with their NFO family. They also looked forward to various gatherings at the ranch with extended family and friends. A few years ago, they took a cross country road trip to see friends and family.
Above all else, Wayne loved spending time with his kids, so much so that several years ago they made a commitment to an annual Forder Family Vacation. Adventuring all over Montana, from dog sledding at Chico, to snowmobiling at Seeley Lake. The most special adventure was a family cruise to Alaska.
Wayne was a very active member of NFO, having sat on the national board of directors for over 30 years. He was on the Board of Directors of Belt Valley Bank for over 45 years. He was active with the Highwood Rifle Club, United Methodist Church, and many other organizations over the years.
Wayne was a lifelong advocate of agriculture, and passed on many lessons to his sons and son-in-law. He enjoyed rodeos, Bobcat Football, hunting and fishing, and was especially proud of the bull elk he got with his sons in the Highwood Mountains. He cherished many deer hunts with his grandkids, and sitting around with the Bozeman crew and a bottle of Pendleton. Wayne and Dorothy were avid supporters of their grandchildren and their many activities. Whether it was basketball, football, singing, plays, school concerts, or archery shoots all over the state they were always there.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Conn and Rose Forder; twin brother, Dwayne Forder; his father and mother in-law, Edward and Esther Randash; and brother in-law, Ed Randash. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Dorothy; sons Conn (Lorri Mindt) and Bret (Jenny); and daughter, Tami (Charles) Good; grandchildren, Amri and CW Forder and Jaden and Landon Good; sister, Conna Ruth Webber; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Delores Seay, Dean and Arlette Randash, Pam Forder, and Linda Randash; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a private family service and a post COVID-19 celebration to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Highwood Community United Methodist Church (PO Box 74, Highwood, MT 59450), Peace Hospice of Great Falls, or a .
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020