Wayne "Bud" Matthew Venetz



Wayne "Bud" Matthew Venetz, 81, of Helena, Montana passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer on August 9th. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life Wayne managed his illness head-on, with strength, a "bit" of stubbornness and wanted to spend as much time with friends and loved ones doing the things he loved most.



Wayne was a person who worked extremely hard. After graduating from High School in Conrad, Montana he enlisted into the Army. While stationed in Germany he bought a bicycle and spent every leave pedaling around the country side visiting with the local farmers and exchanging farming practices and tips.



While Wayne was enlisted and in the States he became good friends with a gentleman who would soon become his brother-in-law. Wayne met the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Baker. They were wed December 7th, 1963 in Churchville, Maryland. He then whisked his bride back to Conrad to begin their lives farming, ranching and starting their family on the family farm. Together they grew wheat, raised cattle and their three children Veronica, Kimberley and Matthew until they moved to Helena, Montana in 2000.



Wayne had a passion for building and flying radio controlled planes, fishing and competition shooting. He loved the children that he drove on the bus to and from school for 1st Student. He often commented on how they made him feel young. His greatest joy was following, watching and encouraging his grandchildren; Seth, Carson and Kailey; in everything they were involved in.



Wayne is survived by his children Veronica (Vince) Christensen, Kimberley Venetz, Matthew Venetz, sister Carol Schmidt, brother Virgil Venetz, grandchildren Seth Christensen, Kailey Logan. He was predeceased by wife Joyce, parents Vernon and Alice Venetz, sister Virginia Hagen and grandson Carson Christensen.



You no longer have to imagine yourself in the cockpit of one of your planes. Now you have your wings. Soar and fly as gracefully as you flew your planes.



Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.









