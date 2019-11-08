|
Wayne Warren Dean
Great Falls - Wayne W. Dean, of Great Falls, passed away the morning of November 7, 2019. A celebration of life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at O'Connor Memorial Chapel.
Wayne is survived by his daughters, Deana Dean of Great Falls and Maranna (Tom Allen) Dean of Big Sandy; and grandson, Dennis Dean of Great Falls.
Wayne was born on October 20, 1931, to Dorwell and Freda Dean. He grew up on the Dean farm outside of Valier, MT. He studied engineering at Montana State College (Now MSU) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in December of 1955. January of 1956, he went to work for Harold Hoskins & Associates and began working with T.H. Thomas. Tom and Marillyn "Micki" Thomas introduced him to the love of his life, Ruanne "Randy". He and Randy were married on October 4, 1958, in Bozeman. They welcomed two daughters, Deana, in 1959 and Maranna, in 1963. In 1965, along with T.H. Thomas, he created a new Montana corporation, Thomas, Dean & Hoskins, Inc. They were the incorporators and major stock holders of the firm. Wayne retired from TD&H in 1986. He continued as a civil engineer, a developer and a grandfather to Dennis. He lost Randy and a bit of himself in September of 1994.
He always professed being a poor ole farm boy. He was know for his engineering brilliance, uncanny wit and stories, forward thought on community beautification, love of travel with his wife and many other qualities. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruanne; his parents; and his brothers, Don, Ray, Richard and Dale.
Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics of Montana (710 1st Ave N, Great Falls, MT 59401) or City of Great Falls Park and Recreation Dept. specified to be used for trees (PO Box 5021, Great Falls, MT 59403).
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019