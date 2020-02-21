|
Web "Mac" McPherson
Great Falls - Surrounded by love, "Mac" passed away peacefully after 100 well lived years on February 20, 2020.
Mac was born with bright red hair on December 20, 1919, at the doctor's office in Goshen, Oregon to Alva Meridth McPherson and Junia Dora Baker. Over the years, he shared stories of being raised on a hops farm, riding horseback, using a cart with the Shetland ponies and his job of shaking walnuts out of trees.
His mother was a piano teacher and instilled the love of music which he carried throughout his life as a drummer. Mac attended the University of Oregon and followed the Ducks' basketball and football teams throughout his life.
Following his time at the University, he began an admirable military career in the Marines, then Army, and retiring Air Force. He was sent to Hawaii the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed, and spent three years in the South West Pacific theatre of WWII.
In April of 1951, he married the love of his life, Laura Frances Mattson of the Bitterroot Valley. They began a life journey of inseparable devotion; and then writing about Mac's life, that means writing about Laura's also.
During his time as an Air Force basketball coach, he was a mentor and well-respected leader of all those who served under his command. With hard work and frugality in his blood, after his military career, he worked for the Great Falls Post Office. He was a patriot, and an avid Mason, Shriner, and belonged to the Scottish Rite. Through these organizations, Mac and Laura did their great work and life mission to help kids. Relentlessly believing in the care and development of youth, their support came not only in philanthropy, but also through their deep love of music.
Mac started the bands Three Beaus and A Peep and The Stardusters, which eventually evolved into the Johnny Mac Dance Band which he named with his son, Johnny. After 17 years, the Johnny Mac Dixieland Jazz Band was born. Amidst the continuation of the Dance Band and the Dixieland band, they added a band room to their garage. With the help of Tami Rains and Jan Goulet, these bands became an educational music program for youth that included progression through the Rookie Band, Beginner Band, Junior Band, Big Band, Party Band, and the Been There-Done That Band. The bands played at all the local nursing homes, many local and regional establishments and jazz festivals.
In 1992, Mac and Laura were crowned The Emperor and Empress of Jazz in the state of Montana. Mac and Laura opened their home and hearts for children every night of the week. They fostered children in musical development, confidence, and growth. They worked diligently to secure funds through their recycling and retirement monies to provide hats, shirts, music, gas money and instruments as needed. Mac divvied up any tips of payments received equally per each band member in a dutiful manner. As documented, there were at least 450 kids that went through the Johnny Mac program. A quote from a letter submitted by the Great Falls Public Schools regarding Mac states, "He set high standards fostering polite and responsible citizens… conducting a nurturing and caring environment… unselfish mission... grandparent image."
Mac had a positive disposition, ready for the next joke. He was a forward thinker, and casting age to the wind. Mac can still be heard saying things like "I'm not broke, just badly bent," and "Here we are, darned if we aren't." He is remembered by his time as "The Mayor of Riverview 5th East," his holly hocks and eclectric garden, his offering of bottomless peanuts and Tang, belief in doing what's right, fiery stubbornness, thousands of 78 records, driving a miniature thunderbird in parades, looking up with a big smile from his drum set, "keeping that under our hats," watching basketball on TV, popcorn, red beer, a simple joke, long story, and a great laugh.
"We feel that if we have influenced just one youngster to go in the right direction, our mission has been accomplished and our efforts rewarded." - Mac and Laura McPherson.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Laura; son, John; and honorary son, Steve Johnson.
He is survived by his loving nieces and nephews, Melanie Adams, Martin McPherson, Sandra Guess, Austin McPherson; and adopted family, Dean, Lynn, Bethany and Brandon Ensley.
Memorials can be sent to the Scottish Rite in Great Falls, , or the Great Falls Public School Foundation for use in the Music Department.
Come share stories and honor Mac and Laura at the Eagles Lodge on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.
Bring your instruments, because of course; the way to pay our respects is to play for them.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020