Wendell O. Nelson



Great Falls - Wendell Oliver Nelson, 83, of Great Falls, MT passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 of natural causes. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.



Wendell was born on August 17, 1937 in Lexington, OK to parents Cecil Norman Nelson and Ruby Pauline Peltier. Following a move to Montana, Wendell was raised in the Square Butte area and later graduated from Geraldine High School in 1956.



Over the course of his life, Wendell married several times, first to Kathleen Corley and then later to Marian Fitzwater.



Wendell was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He raised, bred, and trained horses, spending many years working as a Farrier and enjoyed time spent steer wrestling at rodeos. Wendell enjoyed playing pinochle, and cribbage and was active in his church for many years. In his later years, Wendell worked for G.T.A. Feeds for 25 years in Great Falls until retirement.



He is survived by his son, Bob Nelson of Chester, CA; sister, Patsey Worsley of Great Falls, MT; and many grandchildren, grand nieces, and nephews as well as some great-grandnieces and nephews; Miss Beatrice Davis who became his loving friend and companion after the passing of Marian Fitzwater.



Wendell was preceded in passing by his parents, Cecil and Ruby Nelson; wives, Kathleen Corley and Marian Fitzwater.









