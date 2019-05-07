Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Wes Novak Obituary
Wes Novak

Great Falls - After 68 years of life, Wesley passed away on May 3rd of cancer.

Wes grew up North of Nashua, Montana. He and Roxie Lattin were married in 1978. Roxie passed away in 1993. In 1997, Wes married Janel Sykes.

Wes is survived by his wife Janel; son Seth (Steph) and Cassie (David) McArtor; siblings Mel (Linda), Mary (John) King, Leroy (Bonnie) and Tom (Dawn).

Services are at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 7, 2019
