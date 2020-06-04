Wesley Lee Le Veque
Great Falls - Wesley Lee Le Veque passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Wesley is survived by his parents, Randy and Lacey Le Veque; sister, Berkley Jay Le Veque; grandparents, Lena Le Veque, Darcy, and Denise Weiler; great-grandparents, Jerry and Diane Le Veque, Harry and Sherry Wood, and Jennie Blodgett; and great-great-grandmother, Georgia Le Veque.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.