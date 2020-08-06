Wilbur E. Easton
Great Falls - Wilbur "Will" Easton, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Will was born in Spokane and raised in the Palouse country of eastern Washington. After graduating from high school in Rosalia, WA, Willie attended Eastern Washington College where he earned a Bachelor's in Education and met his future wife, Helen Demopoulos, of Great Falls.
Drafted soon after graduation, Will served in the United States Army at Fort McClellan, Alabama and in Germany. Will and Helen began their 65 year marriage in 1956, and settled in Great Falls, where they raised three children. Will owned and operated Walker Lumber Company for many years.
An outdoorsman, avid reader and student of history, skilled builder, artisan, and animal lover, Will filled his life with plans, projects, and beloved pets. He had an abiding sense of adventure. At age 16, he and a friend traveled the Alaska Highway upon its completion in 1947. He and Helen traveled widely in the US, and visited Europe and Latin America among other regions. In the 1980s, Will joined a trip to the USSR with the Great Falls Friendship Force.
Always generous with his time and talents, Will often put his skills to use on behalf of others. He was happy to have played a role in the historic restoration of the Vinegar Jones Cabin in Great Falls, and was a volunteer with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Will was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Easton and sister, Margaret Prindle. He is survived by his wife, Helen Easton; brother, Robert Easton; daughter, Lisa (Matt Marcinek) Easton; son, Dean (Julie) Easton and their daughters, Ophelia and Ilse.
Memorials are suggested to Peace Hospice of Montana (1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405); Maclean Cameron Animal Adoption Center (900 25th Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404); or VoteVets.org
. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family is not planning a public memorial service.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.