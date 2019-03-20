|
Wilbur "Billy" Vern Tanner
- - Wilbur "Billy" Vern Tanner went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born on Aug 8, 1930 in Great Falls, MT. He grew up in Square Butte and Geraldine, MT. He then went to Seattle, WA where he worked in the aviation field, and also joined the Naval Air Reserve where he flew and taught airplane maintenance. He worked in Seattle during the winter and returned to the family farm/ranch in the summer, until 1961 when he moved his family and worked full time on the family farm/ranch in MT. Billy was able to continue to do what he loved: farming, ranching and flying. He flew airplanes before driving cars. He married Jean (Michie) from Seattle, WA and they had just celebrated 64 years of marriage in Oct. In retirement Billy enjoyed traveling with his family here in the states and abroad. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilbur C. and Edith (Cottrell) Tanner, sister Norma (Tanner) Trenkle, and son W. David "Davy" Tanner. He is survived by his sister Alice (Tanner) Lofshult, loving wife Eleanor Jean and daughter Holly (Rob) Ebeling and son Dean (Michelle) Tanner. Grandchildren Robert Ebling, Alix (Ebeling) Reid, Danielle (Tanner) Engellant, Katrina (Tanner) Waring, Wyatt A. Tanner, and 9 great grandchildren. Billy had a few sayings he would use quite often, one of which was, "There are 7 billion people on this planet and you have to love every one of them", a saying he used after committing his life to Jesus Christ. Billy was known for his positive outlook and fun humor. He added some sunshine to this earth we call home. A memorial service will be held on March 23rd in the Geraldine, MT United Methodist Church at 1 pm, with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 20, 2019