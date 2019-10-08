|
Willard Tonne
Stanford - Willard G. Tonne 83 of Stanford died Monday morning, October 7, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Memorial Services will be held in the Stanford Presbyterian Church on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 2:00 PM, cremation and committal have taken place in the Stanford Cemetery. The Cloyd Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Friends are asked to make memorials to the Stanford Library or to the and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019