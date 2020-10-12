1/1
William A. McKay
William A. McKay

Great Falls - William Alex McKay, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 75.

William was born November 5, 1944, to William J. and Nathalie V. (Hulvey) McKay in Great Falls, Montana. William was known as "Billy" to his parents and siblings, and "Bill" to his friends. His name William was only used when he was in trouble with his mom and dad. He was the third born of four children, Vanora Chick, Edward McKay, Bill, and Paulette Hamrell. Bill grew up in Great Falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1963. After high school, Bill enlisted in the US Navy and served for four years. While stationed in Boston, Massachusetts, he went on a blind date with his future wife, Evelyn Fallon. They were married on July 8, 1967. After being discharged from the Navy, Bill brought his city girl to the wilds of Montana and attended college at Montana State University, Bozeman for two years. He and Evelyn then moved to Great Falls where they started their family. To this union they were blessed with two children, Scott and Brittney.

He worked on various ranches around the Ulm, Montana area. Bill also worked for many companies including an international warewashing company. He eventually started his own warewashing business and operated it for 20 plus years. Bill participated in many community endeavors throughout his life, including supporting his children's high school sport activities, 4-H livestock events, FFA projects, the Open Sheep Show at the Montana State Fair, and the Choteau Sheep Expo. One of Bill's hobbies was raising Suffolk Sheep. He began raising sheep at a young age, and continued this pursuit throughout his life. He passed his love of sheep onto his children and especially his son, Scott.

Bill was best known to his friends and family by his infectious smile, boisterous laugh, endless stories, and countless jokes. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nathalie; older sister, Vanora Chick; and younger sister, Paulette Hamrell. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Fallon) McKay of 53 years; son, Scott (Kelley) McKay; daughter, Brittney (Brian) Bingham; brother, Edward McKay; grandsons, Samuel and Hunter Bingham; granddaughter, Kenzie McKay; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A small private family service will be held this week. A celebration of life will follow in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contributions to the Cascade 4-H Foundation or a charity of your choice in Bill's name. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

Bill, always know that you fought the good fight, and will be forever loved by your family.






Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
October 11, 2020
gene shalz
Friend
