William A. Smith
Lincoln - William "Bill" Andrew Smith was given to us August 21, 1961, at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, MT to Margaret and Joe Smith. Bill was the fourth child in a family that included sisters, Pam and Ade; and brothers, Jim and Tracy. Bill was raised on the west side where he made many life-long friends. He attended school at Franklin Elementary, West Junior High, and CMR. After high school, Bill went to work for Mountain Bell where he was employed for 30 years. He worked in Great Falls, Missoula, Helena, and Denver. He could often be seen around town climbing a telephone pole in the dead of winter with no coat on.
He had many likes and hobbies. Bill was an excellent baseball player as a young man and loved his trips to Las Vegas (lost wages, as he referred to it) with his friends and family. NASCAR, boating, and riding his four-wheeler are just a few of his favorite pastimes. Anyone who knew Billy knew he had a passion for anything that had a lot of horse power, the faster the better! He absolutely loved his snowmobiles that he would ride in the winter and drag race in the summer. Bill always wanted a red corvette and finally got himself a 50th anniversary Vette that he loved and babied.
He bought a home in Lincoln, MT where the family often gathered, and he was more than happy to host. The deer in town knew they always had a place to stop and get a snack! He loved to make sure he had the best-looking lawn in the neighborhood.
Uncle Bill had a strong love and connection for all his nieces and nephews. He would spoil them any chance he got, especially around the holidays. He had a knack for being able to find the loudest, most obnoxious gadgets and toys on the market.
He was a man of few words, but when he spoke you had better listen. His wit and humor could stop anyone in their tracks and make their sides hurt. He was loved by all and his friendship was one to be treasured for life. Our love for Billy was something that will live on forever in every person who was lucky enough to have known this truly great man. Bill took his final journey on May 2, 2020.
Bill was preceded in death by his dear mother, Margaret; father, Joe; niece Ashley Fenner; and aunt, Mary Gaudreau.
He is survived by his siblings, Pam (John) Fenner, Jim and Tracy Smith, and Ade (Shaun) Peterson; nieces and nephews, Amber (Rick) Gould, Jake, Colton (Britny), Kole, Dylan, Jimmy; Blake (Cecilla), Marshall, Caleb, and Mya; great-nieces, Cambree, Hayden, and Ava; and great-nephews Briley and Bradley.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 12 to May 13, 2020