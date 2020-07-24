William Anthony Marcuccilli
Great Falls - William Anthony Marcuccilli, aka "Wild Bill" peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home with his beloved beagle, Buddy, at his side. A graveside service will take place at Highland Cemetery on August 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Wild Bill was born in Galveston, Texas on February 4, 1945, to Mary Schumaker and Anthony Marcuccilli. Bill grew up in a Catholic orphanage after the passing of his beloved mother. He enlisted into the Air Force with his best friend, Bob Masters. Bill was a vietnam veteran who served in the Air Force as a medic. He chose Great Falls to be his home. He was a true caregiver to countless lives while serving his country and throughout the remainder of his life. A great respect can be expressed by all the lives touched by his genuine compassion and sincere honesty.
Bill was an "early bird," and faithfully stuck to his routine of making his rounds to various places in Great Falls to stop in and check on various loved ones. He was a life-long Chicago sports fan, and he had a knack for procuring fine collectibles, including his favorite, a golden cross blessed by Pope John Paul II at his baptism.
Bill loved and was loved by many in his community. Bill is survived by his closest friends, George Byrd of Colorado and Doug Moore; goddaughters, Lani and Lily Moore of Belize and Shelby and Sarah Meyers of Great Falls; and countless more that he valued as family.
As we mourn the loss of a great friend, we celebrate the tremendous soul that lived - William "Wild Bill" Marcuccilli. We love you. Fly high Bill.
Donations in Bill's honor may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
; 600 Central Avenue #11, Great Falls, MT 59401.
