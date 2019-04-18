|
William B. Lewis
- - William B. Lewis (Bill) age 86 passed away April 7th, 2019. Born in Great Falls to Leo B. & Evelyn Lewis August 19th, 1932. Graduated Great Falls High School in 1950. Attended College at MSU. Served the US Navy on the USS Hornet. Became President of Lewis Construction 1958. Founded Central Sign Co. 1985. Worked as a Master Electrician until 2017. He retired at the age of 84. Member in the Masonic Lodge, Elks Club & Scottish Rite. Preceded in death by his parents & brother Gary A. Lewis. Married Myrlin Rasmussen 1958, Rick (Penny), Ronn (Cathryn), Lee (Julie), Neysa (David), Julie Anne and Valerie Lamaster. Remarried 1972 Patty Thompson, Trek & Trey. Companion Michelle Johnson since 2007. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. He built his cabin in Neihart and served as Mayor for a time. He liked to ski, travel, race cars, ride motorcycles, dancing and many other endeavors. He loved music, especially Johnny Cash. He helped others. He was a pretty good bullshitter too & made many friends throughout his lifetime. Well done Dad, we'll miss you. Life celebration will be held at the Eagles Lodge May 11th, 2019 at 12p.m.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019