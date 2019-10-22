Services
Benton Funeral Home - Fort Benton
1201 Front St
Fort Benton, MT 59442
406-622-3621
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Fort Benton, MT
William Bronson


1930 - 2019
William Bronson Obituary
William Bronson

Fort Benton - William K. Bronson passed away October 20, 2019 at Highgate Assisted Living facilities in Great Falls, MT. His Memorial Service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Fort Benton, MT. His ashes will be interred with his wife Irene in the Geraldine Cemetery following the service. Benton Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Bill's online memorial page at www.bentonfh.com to leave a message of condolence for his family.

"Bill" was born on June 17, 1930 in Fort Benton to Ned and Alyce Bronson of Geraldine. He lived his youth in Geraldine. He participated in basketball and football and graduated in 1948 from high school.

Bill married Lucy Irene Owen on November 27, 1949. He worked with his father at Bronson Garage until they began farming in 1954 east of Geraldine in a little community named Hawarden. The community was named after a community in Iowa from which Bill's grandfather migrated to Montana to homestead.

Bill and Irene had two children; Owen Douglas Bronson, born in July of 1950 and Carley Jean Bronson, born in October of 1951. They were active in the Geraldine community. Both of them were members of the United Methodist Church in Geraldine. Bill served on the ASCS County Committee, Geraldine School Board, coached Little League Baseball, taught Hunter's Safety Courses and was a 4-H leader.

Bill leased his farm in 1988 to Jack Owen and soon moved to Fort Benton to be near Irene who was in the nursing home. He was a devoted husband who visited her almost every day for 27 years. He also was closer to family and especially his grandson's activities.

Bill had five grandsons and after the 5th arrived, he sent a note to Wanda, his daughter-in-law with flowers saying, "That's okay, we like boys better anyway". All five grandsons graduated from Fort Benton High School.

Bill was always following his 5 grandsons at their many football, basketball and wrestling events. He received a red Fort Benton Longhorn jacket as a gift and wore it at all the activities. When the youngest graduated from high school, Bill took that coat to the local Salvation Army and again became a Geraldine Tiger.

He was preceded in death by his wife Irene; his parents Ned and Alyce Bronson; a brother Edward Bronson; and sisters Sally, Mary Lou, Linda and Terry

Bill is survived by his son Doug Bronson (Wanda) of Sun City West, AZ; his daughter Carley Cline of Fort Benton who lovingly took care of his needs and business for many years; grandsons, Colby Cline of Fort Benton, Casey Cline (Jamie) of Missoula, Ned Bronson (Soo Ping) of Westminister, CO, Brady Bronson of Driggs, ID, and Nicholas Bronson (Kyrsten) of Billings, MT; 9 great-grandchildren: Bailey Bronson, Katie Cline, Wyatt Cline, Zoe Bronson, Kenzie Cline, Riley Cline, Cooper Cline, Khalen Bronson, and Kyan Bronson; a sister Sonia (Al) Audet and a brother Pat (Kathy) Bronson, both of the Boise area and a sister-in-law, Susan Lashaw of Coeur d'Alene, Id; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
