William Bruce Forsyth



William Bruce Forsyth, born June 6,1931 in Williston, ND -- died July 24, 2020 in Englewood, CO



While not always physically in Great Falls, Bill was a lifetime resident. He attended Lowell Elementary, Paris Gibson Jr. High and graduated from Great Falls High in 1949.



He began his life work raising and selling pumpkins door to door in the Boston Heights neighborhood. That was in the mid 30s. He was never out of work since.



The next work was a Leader paper route; "Circulation Manager" for the Montana Oil Journal (he delivered the paper to downtown offices); selling the Leader on the Hamilton Drug corner and then Strain Building corner; a stint as chore-boy at J. J. Newberry; learning the trade at an H. Earl Clark station; and then working for his brother, Rich Forsyth at the Union 76 on 10th Ave S. and the Union 76 station at 7th and central.



In the fall of 1950 Bill enrolled at University of Montana. Between working extra, starting a family and classes, he graduated in 1959 with a B.A. He was then employed as librarian at Missoula County High School on South Avenue. In 1961 he received a call to move to Las Vegas and begin library work for the Clark County School District. Bill was a school Librarian for thirty-eight years.



While attending University of Montana Bill met and married a Missoula girl, M. Claire Isham in 1952. There were four children in the family -- William J., Ernie, Richard, and Jeannie. This family lived in Las Vegas and St. George, Utah for the better part of thirty five years.



Bill retired in 1996. He was in St. George for two years until on a trip to Denver he reunited with his high school heart throb. He married Marjorie Scott in October 1998, fifty years to the week that they had first met at a 1948 school function. As of this date, they have been married for 22 years.



Bill wanted to give credit to those people who contributed to his happiness and whatever accomplishments there may have been in his life. His widowed mother, Cecile Moen Forsyth, had to guide and cope with him after his father passed away when Bill was six. While he and his brother Rich Forsyth were miles apart on some things, Rich taught him some great survival lessons. Mr. Ralph C. Bricker was responsible for Bill seeking to get an education (and enjoying life to a degree not otherwise possible), There were two women in Bill's life who loved a lot, gave a lot, sacrificed a lot, and put up with a lot. Life would have been dull, drab and pointless without them.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Meadows Forsyth, his four children, William J. Forsyth, Ernest S. Forsyth, Richard A. Forsyth, and Jeanette K. (Forsyth) Campbell, 11 grand/step-grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren/step-great grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by two step-children, Laurence H. Meadows and Nancy E. Meadows, and two step-grandchildren. Donations in his memory may be made to the Great Falls Public Library or the Great Falls Geneology Society, both located at 301 2nd Ave., Great Falls, MT 59401.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store