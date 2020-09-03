William D. Johnson
Great Falls - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, another cowboy was taken home.
William Darrell Johnson was born on July 12, 1937, to Jelmer and Elizabeth (Tabor) Johnson. He went to school at Great Falls High and joined the US Navy. He worked at the smelter for over 30 years until it shut down. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, and restoring furniture.
He married Lynn Charlson and they had two children together.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Dr, Great Falls).
William is survived by his two children, Edward Dwight Johnson and Jaime J. Hunter; three grandsons, Cody A. (Amelia) Johnson, and Eric and Jordan Hunter; and sister, Sharon.
He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
