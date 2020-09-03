1/2
William D. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William D. Johnson

Great Falls - On Saturday, August 29, 2020, another cowboy was taken home.

William Darrell Johnson was born on July 12, 1937, to Jelmer and Elizabeth (Tabor) Johnson. He went to school at Great Falls High and joined the US Navy. He worked at the smelter for over 30 years until it shut down. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, and restoring furniture.

He married Lynn Charlson and they had two children together.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Dr, Great Falls).

William is survived by his two children, Edward Dwight Johnson and Jaime J. Hunter; three grandsons, Cody A. (Amelia) Johnson, and Eric and Jordan Hunter; and sister, Sharon.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
It was a pleasure to have known Darrell as neighbors, spent many good times together over the past 34 years. You will be missed, say Hi to Lynn.
Gary schoenthal
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved