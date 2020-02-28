|
|
William (Bill) Dewey Sparklin
Great Falls - William (Bill) Dewey Sparklin, 79, passed away on February 12th at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.
Bill was born in Ridgely, Maryland to William and Natalie Sparklin on November 9th, 1940. He married Alberta Mary McCurdy on November 23rd, 1972 in Holindale, Florida. Throughout his life, he worked as a farmer, thoroughbred racehorse trainer, and truck driver. Bill served in the Navy from 1960-1964 as Quartermaster on both diesel and nuclear submarines. After leaving the Navy, Bill rode professionally on the east coast and was involved with the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team. Bill loved to hunt and fish, which he did from the time he was able to buy a hunting license until this past year. He was a loving father and devoted husband.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother James Sparklin. He is survived by his wife Alberta, his sons Bill and Justin, their wives Sophia and Alexa, grandchildren Ryder, Pyper, Leonora, and Billy, and his sister Nancy and brother Bobby.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020