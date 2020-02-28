Resources
More Obituaries for William Sparklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Dewey (Bill) Sparklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Dewey (Bill) Sparklin Obituary
William (Bill) Dewey Sparklin

Great Falls - William (Bill) Dewey Sparklin, 79, passed away on February 12th at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana.

Bill was born in Ridgely, Maryland to William and Natalie Sparklin on November 9th, 1940. He married Alberta Mary McCurdy on November 23rd, 1972 in Holindale, Florida. Throughout his life, he worked as a farmer, thoroughbred racehorse trainer, and truck driver. Bill served in the Navy from 1960-1964 as Quartermaster on both diesel and nuclear submarines. After leaving the Navy, Bill rode professionally on the east coast and was involved with the U.S. Olympic Equestrian Team. Bill loved to hunt and fish, which he did from the time he was able to buy a hunting license until this past year. He was a loving father and devoted husband.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, mother, and younger brother James Sparklin. He is survived by his wife Alberta, his sons Bill and Justin, their wives Sophia and Alexa, grandchildren Ryder, Pyper, Leonora, and Billy, and his sister Nancy and brother Bobby.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -