O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
William E. Jones


1940 - 2019
Great Falls - William E. "Bill" Jones, 79, lost his long battle with COPD on August 25, 2019.

Bill was born June 9, 1940, to Helen L. Finn Jones and Glen S. Jones in Helena, MT. He grew up living in various places as his dad was a career Navy man. Those included San Diego; Groton, CT; Milwaukee; San Francisco; Deer Lodge; and more.

After having various jobs and continuing that nomadic lifestyle in adulthood, Bill settled in Great Falls and worked for Buttrey's Foods as a truck driver. He later owned his own truck and retired in 2001.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; and his stepson, Kevin Croft.

No services are planned at this time. His cremation was handled by O'Connor Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Veteran's Cemetery in Helena.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
