William E. Shull
Great Falls - Bill Shull was born on March 13, 1964, and passed on September 7, 2020.
He was a kind, good hearted person who could strike up a conversation with anybody. Skilled in construction, Bill helped build several of the businesses in Great Falls. They will forever remind us of him. Bill enjoyed playing cribbage at the Eagles and watching sports, especially his favorite team, the Raiders.
Bill served in the US Navy and then worked in the trades welding, building, and doing road construction, along with working several years in his brother Sonny's custom framing shop.
He is survived by brothers, Sonny Anvik and Dave Derks; sisters, Audry Pinar, Mary McDonald, and Karla Seaman; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bill "Uncle Bill" will be missed by many. In honor of his love for kids and sports, donations may be made to the Great Falls Heisy Youth Program.
