William E. "Bill" Spahr
Great Falls - William E. "Bill" Spahr was born March 31, 1916, the son of Wilbur E. and Myrtle Mae Neidigh Heller Spahr at Newville, Cumberland County, PA.
He received early education in PA schools, graduating in 1934 from NHS. Following graduation, Bill spent several years with Giant stores before returning to Newville to assist his father in establishing a food business. He entered the U.S. Army in 1941, before Pearl Harbor, and in August 1942, was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant U.S. Army following graduation in Class # 7 from the US Army QM School, Ft. Lee, Petersburg, VA. Assigned to the 2nd AF at Seymour-Johnson AFB, he transferred to Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson, AZ, helping train 158th QM, 310 ASG, a part of the 12th Air Force for the African Campaign. Special schooling earned him certification in chemical warfare. Service in Africa with the 310th ASG made a promotion to 1st Lieutenant during the Tunisian campaign, their company becoming part of the 1111th QM Battalion. Returning to the US, he was assigned to Rickenbacker Field, Columbus, OH, and reassigned to Ft. Lee, VA, to help rehabilitate enlisted men suffering non-disabling wounds or injures before reassigning them to full duty status. US Air Technical Service Command ordered him to Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, where a massive program modifying B-29's for the assault against Japan was in progress. Promoted to Captain USAF, he was awarded a Certificate of Meritorious Service from the Commanding General USAF for work done in connection with the ATSC program. Captain Spahr was kept on active reserve duty through the Korean War, following special schooling in California. He earned American Defense Service and American Theatre medals, African Theatre with one bronze star for Tunisia campaign, Korean medal, and WWII Victory medal.
In addition to military schooling, Bill earned a BS and a two-year certificate from Western Montana College, completed graduate work at the University of Montana, University of Washington, and the University of Colorado, the latter under a special grant from the Newspaper Fund.
For five years, Bill directed the production of radio programming at U of M, producing fifteen programs weekly for Montana radio stations. He was successful in getting CBS to broadcast programs from U of M, and a unique Christmas program featuring composer Lowndes Maury and the U choral groups. It was carried nationwide at Christmas several times in the 50's. He assisted in setting up TV at the U.
Bill was active in community efforts. He helped organize the Butte Community Theater, the Missoula Community Theater, serving as its first president. He also was one of the founding members of the Great Falls Symphony Association, serving as its first president and for several years on the board of directors. A moderate Democrat, he was elected and served four terms in the Montana House of Representatives from Cascade County - 1961,1963, 1967, 1969 - as a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He served eight years on the interim Legislative Council. He also served a two-year term 1965-1967 on the GF City Council. Bill worked the GF crisis line for several years and received Deaconess Hospital recognition for more than 2500 hours of volunteer service. He was active for many years in Masonic and Shrine affairs, earning the 32nd degree.
Bill came to Great Falls in 1955 as assistant general manager of KFBB Radio-TV and assisted in getting Great Falls' first TV station on the air. He produced several weekly programs, TEEN PANEL, REPORT TO THE PEOPLE, and instituted a cooking show for KFBB-TV while supervising a staff of 40.
In 1959, Bill left KFBB to accept a one year position with the Great Falls School system at GFHS as publications advisor-teacher, intending to return to the U or TV communications at the end of the year. The position became a 23-year tenure, during which he and his staff produced twenty-three years of award-winning ROUNDUP yearbooks and school INIWA papers. The Roundup, under his direction, was one of the first yearbooks in the nation to use full-color pages of events and student pictures, now a standard. For work in Montana journalism, the University of Montana School of Journalism awarded him its 17th Gold Key in the 60's for outstanding service in that field.
For 22 years, Bill supervised the district's summer school programs at GFHS and helped organize and teach night school programs for adults. He retired from teaching in 1981 to devote time to writing and traveling. His records indicate that he taught more than 4000 students during his Great Falls tenure. He published a book of poetry in 1998, "Fragments From A Riddle" which included some award-winning and previously published poetry.
Bill enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting. He often recalled when his wooden boat was one of the few boats on Holter or other Montana lakes, and no structures of any kind were on Holter Lake's shoreline. His prolific flower gardens provided bouquets for local medical facility desks and offices in the summer.
In 1944, Bill married Tressa Janell Clum in Columbus, Ohio, and that union produced two daughters, Kathy Irene Spahr Whitmore (Barry) of Phoenix, and Keri Louise Spahr-Langford (David) of Billings. This marriage ended in divorce in 1969. Bill married Carole Louise Brown Myklebust in 1971, and this union produced a daughter, Billie Anne Spahr (Luke Kraus) of Missoula. This marriage ended in divorce in 1978.
In addition to daughters by two marriages, Bill is survived by stepdaughters, Wendy Louise Myklebust of Great Falls and Lisa Michelle Myklebust Whitehouse (Scott) of Missoula. He is also survived by longtime friend, companion, and trusted confidante Kristi Drenzek (Dean) and their children, Dillon and Darby, all of whom he deeply loved.
Bill's brother, Robert L. Spahr; sister, Betty Lou Spahr Hockensmith of Newville, PA are still living as well as nieces; nephews; and other relatives in PA. Two sisters, Dorothy Dolletta Spahr Coover, Alma Kathleen Spahr; two brothers, E. Paul Spahr, and Charles H. Spahr, are deceased.
Grandchildren are Lindsay Kathleen Palmer Vint (Arthur) of New York, Kendra Janell Langford Shaw (Johnathan) of Billings, Eric William Palmer of Los Angeles, Jazlyn Irene Langford Chambers (Glynn) of Australia, Aaron David Langford of Billings, Tressa Louise Langford of Alaska, Jared Paul Langford of Billings, Jada Michelle Knight of Laurel, Emilie Elizabeth Rose Whitehouse, Riley Shea Whitehouse, Madison Lynn Knight, and Hudson Scott Whitehouse, all of Missoula.
Great-grandchildren are Freya Louise Shaw of Billings, Milo Elmer Chambers of Australia, Henry William Vint of New York, Violet Milly Shaw of Billings, Louie Patrick Chambers, and Daphne Maz Chambers of Australia.
Cremation has taken place. The service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on March 30, 2020, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
A lifelong educator and teacher, Bill wanted to assist Great Falls students from GFHS and CMR in continuing their learning and education. Memorials, if desired, are suggested to The Great Falls Public School Foundation for the William E. Spahr Memorial Journalism Scholarship (PO Box 2429 Great Falls, MT 59403).
