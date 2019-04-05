|
William Harry Yunck
Whitefish - William Harry Yunck, 75, passed from our world on March 27, 2019 at his shop in Whitefish. Bill was born in Cut Bank, Montana to Robert and Virginia Yunck on March 6, 1944. He lived at home with his parents and siblings Robert (Bob) and Jeanne. He enjoyed working on the family farm with his father during his youth (we believe that is where his lifelong love for tractors and equipment started). He graduated from Cut Bank High School in 1962.
Bill continued his education at MSU (then MSC) where he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity from which he came away with some lifelong friendships. It was also there that he met and married his first wife Myrna Chamberlin in 1966. He graduated from Montana State University in 1967 with a degree in agriculture and business.
After college the couple moved to Great Falls, Montana where Bill worked as a claims adjustor and his two children were born, Tami and Billy. The family moved to Billings for a time where he worked as a manager for Pacific Hide and Fur. In 1978 Bill and his family moved to Cut Bank, Montana where he worked as a carpenter and later started his own business building structures and grain silos. In 1984 they relocated to Whitefish, Montana where he became the maintenance supervisor at North Valley Hospital for several years. He and Myrna parted ways in the late 80's. In 1991 Bill married Mary Jane Westermark and around the same time he began his own construction company, eventually to known as Yunck Construction, Inc. He ran this company on his own for a time and then for a number of years with his son Billy Yunck. He built and remodeled many homes and businesses in the Flathead Valley and several cabins in the area around Essex. Along with the homes he built many lasting relationships through work. He considered a great many of his subcontractors, vendors, and customers his friends.
When not at work Bill enjoyed many activities. In his youth he was an avid alpine skier, swimmer and diver. He liked golfing, target shooting and all kinds of boating. Bill was a great lover of motorsports from motorcycles to snowmobiles, four wheelers, and jet skis. (Those close to him aren't certain which he preferred more, riding his motor toys or disassembling and reassembling them repeatedly but either way he enjoyed them.)
Bill served on the Board of Directors at the Whitefish Lake Golf Club, the Flathead Snowmobile Association and several neighborhood associations.
Now for a few fun, little known, very important miscellaneous facts about Bill Yunck in no particular order: He wanted to know how everything worked (hence the disassembly and reassembly of equipment, he knew all the backroads, dirt paths, forest service and county roads of our area and always had a keen sense of "the lay of the land". He loved driving one of his many tractors around and plowing snow for his neighbors. His favorite actors were Sean Connery, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Give him some cake batter and frosting and he could build a birthday cake in the form of a train, car, ladybug, x-wing fighter, or any Star Wars character you requested. In his youth he was known as a man of few words, in his later years he was known as a man of many. He also enjoyed traveling to Mexico with family to snorkel, whale and turtle watch.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Robert Yunck Sr and Virginia (Lane) Yunck. He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Westermark, brother Robert John Yunck (Sonja), sister Jeanne Marie Nerdig (Donald and children Matthews, Lacey, and Leesa), daughter Tami Marie Yunck (Mike Meador and two grandsons),Son Billy John Yunck(Ingrid Wick and one granddaughter), first wife Myrna Chamberlin and many cousins.
If you would like to give a memorial in his name please give to the Humane Society of Northwest Montana or Shepherds Hand Clinic in Whitefish.
A life celebration is in the works. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for the family.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019