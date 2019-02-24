|
William "Bill" Hinebauch
Havre - Dearborn - William Henry "Bill" Hinebauch, age 77, of Havre/Dearborn, passed away peacefully with his wife, Linda by his side on February 18, 2019 at Northern Montana Care Center. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Fifth Ave Christian Church with luncheon to follow. Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the First Lutheran Church Radio Fund, Dearborn Fire Department or the . Holland and Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with services and arrangements. Please visit Bill's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for his family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Bill was born to Martha (Miller) and Walter Hinebauch on December 11, 1941 in Eastend, SK., Canada. The family moved to Montana in 1943 where Bill lived and farmed until 2011 when he retired. Bill graduated from Havre High School in 1959. He later married Karen Ulven in 1963 and they had two sons, Lyle and Mike, whom he was very proud. The couple later divorced.
In 1996 he married his soulmate and best friend Linda Cline Wagner. After his retirement he and Linda moved to Dearborn to live on the river. They enjoyed traveling to many places and entertaining at their house on the river. He loved belonging to Friday Night Club and the great friends he made. They spent winters in Yuma, AZ until last year when Bill's health failed, and they could no longer travel. Bill was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer in Jan of 2011 and fought a courageous battle; never complaining of his pain or misfortune of having cancer.
Bill enjoyed farming, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He was always ready to lend a helping hand and was active in the community serving on many boards over the years. His smile lit up the room and his laughter warmed the soul. A great and kind man he was and he will be missed by many.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Walter and Roy; sisters, Dorothy and Velma; step-son, Sean Figarelle; and his dog, Daisy Duke.
Bill is survived by wife, Linda of Dearborn; sons, Lyle (Caryn) of Scottsbluff, NE and Mike of Havre; special extended family, Rachel (Tom) McKay of Columbia Falls; grandchildren, Jared and Ashtyn Hinebauch of Scottsbluff and Ian (Megan) McKay of Kalispell; great-grandson, Gavin McKay; sisters, Gladys Klundt of Whitefish and Linda Hinbauch of Great Falls; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Saturday evening, March 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Palace Bar in Havre.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019