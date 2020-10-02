William Jacob Waldner
Valier - William Jacob Waldner of Valier passed away in Great Falls at the age of 84. The funeral for William will be held at the Pondera Colony Cemetery on October 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon.
William was born in New Elm Colony in McGrath, Alberta, Canada, to Jacob and Anna (Entz) Waldner on September 8, 1936. He worked as the financial manager for the Pondera Colony for 16 years. He was a handyman providing plumbing, irrigation, and blacksmith work.
William enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, reading history and his Bible, and working in his irrigation shop. His hero was Lee Iacocca.
William is survived by his wife, Mary William Waldner; daughters, Bertha (Joe) Kleinsasser of Valier, and Clara (Peter) Hofer of Great Falls; sons, David (Esther) and Mike (Susanna) of Valier; sister, Justina Decker of Vulcan, Alberta; brother, Ike Waldner of Valier; 20 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Chris, Jacob, and Julius; and sister, Annie.
