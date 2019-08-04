Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Resources
More Obituaries for William Law
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James "Bill" Law


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William James "Bill" Law Obituary
William "Bill" James Law

Great Falls - William "Bill" James Law, husband, father, and businessman passed away July 17, 2019, shortly after celebrating his 93rd birthday and 69th wedding anniversary.

Bill was born July 5, 1926, in Valley City, ND to William Edward Quinlan and Florence Phoebe Dieterich. The family later moved to Dickinson, ND. As a child, he helped in the family business, the Villard Hotel and Quinlan's Cafe. His father passed away in 1936. Florence remarried, and he and his sister Florence Elizabeth were adopted by their stepfather, Ralph Douglas Law.

Like so many young men at the time, high school graduation was followed by military service. Bill enlisted in the Army and served during the remainder of WWII, then went off to college. He attended school in Boulder, CO and Fargo, ND for a few years, then went into business in 1948 as a partner with Harold Kapelovitz in K-G Men's Store in Dickinson, ND. He married Helen Monica Ehrmantraut in 1950. While in Dickinson, the family grew to three boys, and the business grew as well. In the summer of 1962, with the business expanding into Montana, the family made Missoula, MT their new home and welcomed a fourth son in the fall. While in Missoula, Bill traded in his bowling ball, and he and Helen became avid golfers. In 1965, with the business continuing to expand, they made one last move to Great Falls.

While living in Great Falls, the kids graduated from college and K-G grew to over 100 stores in the western US, including Miss K-G and K-G Bootery. Bill decided it was time to retire in 1990 and catch up on traveling and golfing. Bill and Helen spent time in the summers golfing, hiking, and camping, and the winters in San Diego. The highlight of their travels included two trips to China, one to Japan, several trips to Spain, and visits to Dubai and Saudi Arabia to visit their son, Bob, who was working there.

There was always time to visit the kids, then grandkids, and finally great-grandkids. The whole family started meeting for a long weekend at Flathead Lake in 1996 and the annual reunion continues to this day.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Florence Hennessey. He is survived by his wife Helen; four children, Bill (Patty Smith), Bob (Clarissa Siburian), Jim (Sandy Hafla), and Jack (Amy Cogswell); nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The family thanks the staff at the Grandview Reflections for their care and support.

A private memorial service will be held.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now