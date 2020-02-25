|
William James Schuff
Las Vegas - Lovingly known as Dad, Grandpa, Bill or Punk, passed away on January 13, 2020 at his Daughter Connie & Eddie's home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Just shy of 95 years, Bill was born May 13, 1925 in Bozeman, Montana. Born to William and Rhoda (Rosaaen) Schuff.
He grew up on the Northside, played hockey for the Americans Hockey Team.
He married Barbara Annette Hayek on May 29, 1949 and they had 4 children- Billy (Colleen), Connie (Eddie), David (Terri) and Laurie.
Bill (Dad) also has 10 grandchildren- Kandice (Chris), Tamara (Cole), Ryan, Adam (Justine), Erica (Brandon), Amy (Kenny II), Cory, Justin, Jake (Sally) and Garrett. He has 10 great-grand kids- Auburn, Caleb, Karlyn, Bradley, Quinn, Liam, Jude, Daniel, Kenneth III and Josiah.
Bill is survived by 2 Brothers, Ellsworth and Norton and 1 baby sister, Leila (Gordon).
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, son Billy, Sisters Vi and Bonny and Frosty the dog.
Bill was in the Navy from 1942 - 1946 during WWII and he served in the Pacific Theater of Operation. He and his buddy's joined the Navy rather than the Marines because they thought they were less likely to die.
Bill worked various jobs after the war, for the City of Great Falls & Construction. Later he was a mechanic and Service Manager for Bennett Pontiac for 35 years. After retirement he worked for Poulsen Lumber for 20+ years at the gate checkout.
He was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of the "Order of the Arrow".
And like many of his friends belonged to the Elks, VFW and Eagles. He enjoyed bowling and belonged to many different leagues.
He and his wife Barbara enjoyed square dancing, camping, road trips and backyard BBQ's with family and friends.
Bill (Dad) never missed the graduations of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren from middle school through college.
Bill enjoyed beer and pizza with his co-workers, beers with his brothers at the Eagles, Tuesday morning breakfast at the OP with brother Norton and good friend Nancy Anderson after their morning workouts at the Peak.
When the sun was out you could catch him out sunbathing and he enjoyed the sun till the end.
He will be missed by all, including Spanky his cat.
He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He loved all his family and in return they loved him.
A Celebration of his life
will follow at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020