William L. "Bill" Anderson
Great Falls - William L. "Bill" Anderson 81, of Great Falls passed away May 17, 2019. O'Connor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Visitation will be held at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 22 at 3:30 PM followed by a vigil at 6:30 PM. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 23 at noon at Saint Anne's Cathedral.
Bill was born October 13, 1937 in West Fargo, North Dakota to Ole Anderson, mayor of West Fargo and Margaret Anderson his mother who met Ole while attending school in Fargo. Ole and Margaret raised Bill and his sister Marilyn in Grand Forks North Dakota where Bill attended school and met his wife of 60 years Barbara.
Bill and Barb moved to Montana in 1971 when Bill transferred with the International Harvester Company. Bill worked for International as parts manager for many years while he and Barb raised their four children, Kathy, Kelly, Tom and Mary. Bill later retired from the Great Falls Truck Center and spent much of his time volunteering his services for the Sons of Norway and Saint Anne's Cathedral. Bill loved the sport of hockey, skating into his seventies. Being proud of his Norwegian Heritage, he learned to speak the language. He was even more proud of his ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and was most happy when he had the opportunity to spend time with them.
He is survived by his wife Barb of Great Falls; his oldest daughter Kathy of Helena, youngest daughter Mary and her husband R.J. of Pray, Montana; son Tom and his wife Laurel live in Terry, Montana; Marilyn's son Matt lives in Scandia, MN. Bill is preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Marie and his sister Marilyn Rasmussen of Scandia Minnesota.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 21, 2019