William "Bill" Long
Great Falls - William "Bill" Long, 89, of Great Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2019.
Bill was born in Ronan, MT. and attended school there. He later married Dorothy Drebes and together they had three children that he called his greatest achievement in life: Linda, Bill, and Dan. He and Dorothy later divorced once their family was raised.
In his earlier years Bill concentrated on raising his family and doing multiple jobs from farming to sawyer work and finally retired from trucking. Later on, Bill concentrated on breeding, training, and racing Quarter Horses.
After ten years of being single, Bill met Diane Farmer, whom he called "the love of his life". They married in December of 1994 and were happily married for twenty-four years until Bill's passing.
Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing pinochle, dancing a good two-step, country music, and of course his beloved football (especially the Green Bay Packers). Bill was a longtime member of First Alliance Church and was a former deacon and Life Group Leader there.
He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughter Linda (Marty) Martinez; son Dan (Deb) Long; daughters, Karrie Adams, Kristin Bottorff, and son, Kevin Farmer; grandchildren, Billy Jo, Danny, Bryan, Keith and Maynard; many great grandchildren; sister, Jeanne Van Blarcum; and brother, George Long.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Bob and Lloyd; and son Bill.
A memorial service will be held at First Alliance Church on Saturday, April 27 at 2:00pm.
Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019