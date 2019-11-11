Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
William M. Plante

William M. Plante Obituary
William M. Plante

Fort Benton - William Morris Plante, 65, of Fort Benton, passed away on November 9, 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman, spending a majority of his years owning and operating Scapegoat Wilderness Outfitters.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Barnick, Jennifer Fief, and Christine Fike; son, Robert Plante; 12 grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Brown, Elaine Plante, Sue Plante Hale, and Jackie Plante; and brother, Bruce Plante. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Plante and mother, Jessie Gurney.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on November 18, 2019, at the First Christian Church (1201 Main St) in Fort Benton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, www.bmwf.org.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
