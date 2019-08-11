|
Rammer, William "Bill", age 93, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday April 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday August 24 at Schnider's Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel 1410 13th Street South Great Falls MT 59405. Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to Quality Life Concepts Endowment Trust Fund, 215 Smelter Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404. The family is grateful for the donations already received. To see the full obituary or to offer condolences to the family or share a memory, please visit https://www.schniderfuneralhome.com/
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019