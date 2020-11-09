William "Bubba" Smith
Great Falls - With deepest sorrow, we announce that William Lee "Bubba" Smith, age 40, born June 22, 1980, our most beloved husband, father, son, son-in-law, family member, and friend passed suddenly on Friday, November 6, 2020, which was his Uncle Sonny's birthday.
Those who knew Bill, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Bill will be missed everyday by his wife, Megan Smith, his two cherished children, Cameron and Kenna Smith, his mother, Corri Smith, his loving family, including his work family and numerous friends.
We know Billy is now with his Grandma, Grandpa, Aunt Rita, and his Uncle Sonny. He is well loved here on earth and will be well loved in heaven.
Bill attended Great Falls Public Schools and graduated in 1998, from CMR. He then continued his education at Montana State University and graduated in 2002, with a Registered Nursing Degree. He worked at Benefis Health System as a Mercy Flight/ER Nurse until his passing. It didn't matter who you were when you entered into his care. He was a very gentle, kind, compassionate man, and his dedication to his patients will never be forgotten.
He was very well known and loved by the people he worked with. His co-workers took great care of him at the end of his life. The family is very appreciative of that compassionate care.
Bill's greatest accomplishments in life were the birth of his children, Cameron Lee and Kenna Rose. He loved watching and being a part of his children's sporting events, and was an avid Bobcat fan. He loved being at "the cabin" at Seeley Lake and enjoyed camping trips with his in-laws Ken and Sheryl McComish.
Services will be at O'Connor Memorial Chapel on Thursday, November 12, 2020, extended viewing for the public will be held from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm followed by a family Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Family services will be Friday, November 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow after the graveside services.
Bill would ask that all wear masks and respect social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cameron and Kenna's educational fund. Please make checks payable to, Cameron and Kenna Smith Donation Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
.