|
|
Winona Carole Martin Wynia
Great Falls - Winona Carole Martin Wynia, wife and soulmate of Robert E. Wynia M.D., left this earth and joined her heavenly father on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
She was born to Henry and Lola D Martin on April 13, 1937 and grew up on a farm in Watonga, OK. She moved with her two brothers and sister to Poplar, MT where she finished high school. It was there that she met her future husband and they were married on December 28, 1956.
God provided many talents to Winona including child bearing, child raising, nursing, home making, cooking, sewing, quilting, general office management, accounting and counseling to mention a few. She was always positive and honest with all people she encountered.
She provided the couple with four wonderful, talented daughters who follow in her trail: Denise Carole Coyle (Richard); Kimberly Wynia Peachy; Cynthia Jeanette Jacobsen (Charlie) Sheets; and Samantha Renee Luck (John). She was the proud grandmother of 6 grandchildren: Christina Coyle; Brendan Coyle; Jeremy Coyle; Kirsten Howard (Jeromey); Emilie Jacobsen and Duncan Jacobsen, great granddaughter (Zoe). She is also survived by her older brother, George N. Martin, and many nieces and nephews.
She always believed in a strong education. She studied business and accounting in order to be a more effective manager in her husband's medical office. She was a member of the Junior League of Great Falls, PEO, Cascade County Medical Society Auxiliary, and past President of the Montana Easter Seal Society.
She loved her home and family. Loved to cook, sew and make clothes for her children and husband; including dresses for bride's maids and attendants at her four daughters' weddings. She made and decorated cakes and made wedding cakes for her daughters and others in the area.
She had a beautiful soprano voice, sang in the Great Falls Symphony, the First Presbyterian church choir and joined her husband singing folk songs at various venues in the area.
She lived and worked despite her illnesses and injuries in order to provide for her family, home and husband. Her life and love were total.
If you wish, memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church Great Falls or Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch, PO Box 80807, Billings, MT 59108. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church at 1315 Central Avenue, Great Falls, Montana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019