Wyatt Deklin Allen
On March 4, 1999 his family, and the world, were blessed by the birth of Wyatt Deklin Allen. No one realized the impact this boy would make in the lives of those who knew him or how brief his time on earth would be with us. Wyatt passed away on May 17, 2020 at 21 years young. Although spending 6 elementary school years in Heber City, UT, Wyatt grew up outside of Fairfield, MT where he attended Jr. High and part of his High School years. As a junior, Wyatt transferred to Choteau High School where he found his community and an extension of his family and heart in his friendships there. After graduating High School Wyatt attended MSU Billings where he was a junior studying Sports Management. It would be impossible to sum up in a few words who Wyatt was, or the effect he had on everyone who knew him. He was tall, handsome, athletic and his infectious smile captured hearts. However, the most attractive and remarkable things about Wyatt were not physical; those things could be found in who he was as a person. He was kind, thoughtful, inclusive, agreeable by nature and his love for his family and friends was immeasurable and did not go unspoken. He was quick to remind people he loved them and did so often. Although there was a fierce competition for the funniest in the family, his quick dry wit and humor went unmatched. He was also smart. Often to the amazement of others, he was an encyclopedia of everything sports, his personal favorite being basketball. He spent many early morning and late-night hours in the gym and was always up for a pickup game of ball. He also loved to travel and was always on the hunt for his next trip and excited by the next new adventure. Wyatt was an exceptional person with an extraordinary heart. However, he was not perfect; no one ever is. He had difficulty giving himself the same generosity, acceptance and encouragement he so easily extended to others. There was much to be learned from Wyatt Deklin Allen, but the most important is: Be kind to yourself. Wyatt is survived by his parents Ethan and Jill, brothers Camden, Austin and Collin; grandparents Bill Patton and Sam and Nye Brookover; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind countless friends and people who loved him. A celebration of Wyatt's life will be held on May 30 at his family home, 420 1st Lane NW outside of Fairfield, MT at 11:11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention or the Choteau High School Booster Club. #Dawgforlife For those who cannot attend or are not comfortable attending services, the celebration of life will be live streamed on the Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home Facebook page. Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020