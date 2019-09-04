|
|
Yvette McClain
Portland - Early Monday morning on August 26, 2019, Yvette McLain, 49, of Portland, OR, passed away suddenly due to heart failure exacerbated by ongoing health issues.
Yvette was born on July 10, 1970, in Great Falls and spent much of her life there until moving to the Seattle area in 2007 in hopes of better work opportunities and schooling for her offspring. Life's whimsical ways took her from there to Vancouver, WA in 2013. She moved back and forth between Vancouver and Portland until her death.
Many will remember Yvette as an incredibly passionate, vibrant, unique woman. Constantly with a book in hand or watching a new show she simply had to talk about, it was easy for people to get caught up in conversations with her that could last for hours but feel like minutes. She was the kind of person to always give of herself, even when it put her at a disadvantage; she'd sooner give someone the clothes off of her back than see them suffer needlessly.
Even in the direst of circumstances, she could always find a reason to laugh; that optimism carried her and a great deal of others throughout her life. Through it all, she felt the most important contribution she'd made to the world was her child, Nikyla - she'd be the first to tell you that everything she did was to keep Kyla happy and safe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack D. McLain; sister, Kari McLain; niece, Jennifer Beausoleil; and her maternal grandmother, Eunice LeBarron.
Yvette is survived by her only child, Nikyla McLain of San Diego, CA; her mother, Vonnie McLain, of Great Falls, MT; her partner of 15 years, Boemont Bride, of Portland, OR; her brothers, Mitchell (Dona) McLain, of Portland, OR, Troy (Holly) McLain of Alpine, WY, and Lance (Michelle) McLain of Black Eagle, MT; along with numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
An open friends-and-family potluck gathering in her memory will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Black Eagle Community Center (2332 Smelter Avenue) from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will take place on Monday, September 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Benton, with a family only luncheon to follow.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019