Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Yvonne F. Rockwell


1958 - 2020
Yvonne F. Rockwell Obituary
Yvonne F. Rockwell

Great Falls - Yvonne F. Rockwell, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on January 26, 2020.

She was born in Great Falls on October 22, 1958. She especially enjoyed the outdoors, traveling on road trips, cooking, rummaging, and watching scary movies.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her entire family; she would do anything for them.

She is survived by her mother, Liz Denny; husband of 42 years, Paul; sons, Chad McGee, Patrick (Rose) Dolch, Sean (Jessica) Rockwell, Joseph Rockwell, and Devin Olsen; daughters, Clarice Rockwell, Tara (Tyler) Sharpe, Randi Rockwell, and Skye (Josh) Rockwell; and 22 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
