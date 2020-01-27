|
Yvonne F. Rockwell
Great Falls - Yvonne F. Rockwell, 61, of Great Falls, passed away on January 26, 2020.
She was born in Great Falls on October 22, 1958. She especially enjoyed the outdoors, traveling on road trips, cooking, rummaging, and watching scary movies.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her entire family; she would do anything for them.
She is survived by her mother, Liz Denny; husband of 42 years, Paul; sons, Chad McGee, Patrick (Rose) Dolch, Sean (Jessica) Rockwell, Joseph Rockwell, and Devin Olsen; daughters, Clarice Rockwell, Tara (Tyler) Sharpe, Randi Rockwell, and Skye (Josh) Rockwell; and 22 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
