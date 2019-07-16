|
Zanna W. Reeder
Kansas City, MO - Zanna W. Reeder, age 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away Tuesday July 9th, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday July 16, (which would have been her 90th birthday), 1:30pm at Bishop Spencer Place, 4301 Madison, Kansas City.
Zanna Mae Wentworth, was born July 16, 1929 in Miles City, MT the first child of Charles F. & Marion (Blachnik) Wentworth. The family moved to Great Falls, MT where she grew up, and attended Great Falls High School.
She loved dance in all forms and spent her life pursuing this love. She was an accomplished Baton Twirler, proficient in Professional Ball Room dance, Roller Dance, and many International dances. She taught Baton-Twirling and International Dance to numbers of children, in Great Falls and in her adopted home town of San Diego, CA.
She was preceded in death by her husband Col. Herbert 'Bruce' Reeder, parents Charles and Marion Wentworth, & brother Gerald C. Wentworth.
Survivors include: daughter, Ricki Helgeson (Barry) Ritter & grandson Andrew Ritter, of Kansas City, MO; son, Ronald (Beth) White, of Lakewood, CO; brother Chuck (Pam) Wentworth & niece Michelle Wentworth, of St Louis, MO; nephew Christopher (Shannon) Wentworth of Assisi, Italy; nieces, Charlene Wentworth Jackson, & Kathy Wentworth (Andy) Bubnash of Great Falls; and niece Liz Wentworth (Mark) Young of Abilene, TX.
Suggested memorial: Send a little girl to dance lessons.
Arrangements: Heartland Cremation and Burial Society, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133 (816) 313-1677
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 16, 2019